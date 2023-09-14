Pawan Kalyan-Chandrababu Naidu form alliance for 2024 State elections

Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan-Chandrababu Naidu form alliance for 2024 State elections

Written by Isha Sharma September 14, 2023 | 04:24 pm 2 min read

Pawan Kalyan-Chandrababu Naidu will contest against the YSR Congress Party in 2024 Assembly elections

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who leads the Jana Sena Party, has announced that he'll be allying with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The alliance will contest together against the YSR Congress Party in the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan announced this development after a 45-minute-long meeting with Naidu, who is currently lodged at the Rajahmundry Central Prison due to a corruption case.

The decision is meant to help people, said Kalyan

Kalyan told the media, "The decision has been taken only for the welfare of the people...the development of the state. It is purely not only meant for political mileage." "I never reverse any decisions that I take based on a thorough study. I have decided to form an alliance and go together to contest in the 2024 Assembly elections against the YSR Congress Party."

Kalyan seeks to ally with the BJP, too

Further elaborating upon his political plans, the Bro actor added, "I have already proposed the idea of allying with JSP, TDP and BJP. Earlier, the idea was tabled before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I hope that the BJP would also agree to this proposal for the tri-party alliance for the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh." "Democracy is in danger in Andra Pradesh," he added.

Refresher: What happened during the 2019 elections?

The 2019 Assembly elections in AP were held in April 2019 and the YSR Congress Party emerged victorious after winning 151 of the 175 seats. TDP managed to clinch 23 seats, while JSP registered victory in only one constituency. The Indian National Congress and BJP didn't win any seats whatsoever. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was appointed as the Chief Minister following the elections.

Films: Here's what cooking on Kalyan's movie front

Meanwhile, coming to Kalyan's work on the film front, he was last seen in the supernatural comedy-drama Bro. He will next be seen in the historical drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. He is also currently working on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, helmed by Harish Shankar. It's a remake of Theri, directed by Atlee and starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Share this timeline