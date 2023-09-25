Parineeti, Kiara, Kareena: Bollywood brides styled by Manish Malhotra

Written by Isha Sharma September 25, 2023 | 01:02 pm 2 min read

Ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra has been working in the industry since the '90s and is renowned for his glitzy and glamorous outfits worn often by Bollywood A-listers. Time and again, female actors from showbiz have chosen him to style them on one of the most important days of their lives- their weddings. Let's take a look at some actors who were MM brides.

Parineeti Chopra

Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra is the most recent bride of Bollywood and she went with Malhotra for her ivory-shade wedding attire, complemented with a stunning light-green glistening necklace. She got hitched to Aam Aadmi Party politician and MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday in Udaipur in the presence of family members and a few close friends. Check out their wedding photos here.

Kiara Advani

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, and the bride looked radiant and effervescent in her rose-hued ombre lehenga, which was embellished with Swarovski crystals and heavy embroidery work. The Guilty actor also wore "natural diamonds and Zambian emeralds from the Manish Malhotra high diamond jewelry collection," as Malhotra later elaborated on his Instagram account.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir took the plunge in 2016 and through her gorgeous wedding ensemble, the Satya actor proved that you can never go wrong with the traditional bright red! Her stark red lehenga glittered with golden work and the pink dupatta further heightened her beauty. The heavy jewelry and a large nose ring made her face look radiant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 after a few years of dating. For her wedding, Kapoor Khan opted to embrace an old-world charm and wore a traditional orange sharara, which was adorned by her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore during her wedding in 1962. Then, for her waleema ceremony in Delhi, her friend Malhotra designed an embellished pink gharara set.

Ankita Lokhande

Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande, too, went with Malhotra for her D-Day. Her golden wedding attire reportedly took a mammoth 1,600 hours of work and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, too, was styled by Malhotra in a matching sherwani. Her veil had special, intricate embroidery work and both the outfits belonged to Malhotra's special "Nooraniyat" collection. They got hitched in December 2021.

