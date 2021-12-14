Entertainment #JustMarried: Ankita Lokhande ties knot with beau Vicky Jain

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 07:16 pm

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are married now!

A popular name in the Hindi television circuit, Ankita Lokhande got married to boyfriend-businessman Vicky Jain in Mumbai today, after three years of dating. The wedding ceremony followed the sangeet ceremony, haldi, and an engagement party. To recall, the actress had sparked a craze among her fans about her wedding earlier this month by sharing a picture from her pre-wedding ritual.

Details Couple went for a golden look for their wedding

The two tied the knot in an evening wedding ceremony held at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. While Lokhande was glowing in a golden lehenga, the groom wore a white and gold sherwani. Earlier, a portal had shared the pictures of the royal mandap where the pair got hitched. Their intricately decorated wedding invite, which went viral online, also had similar vibes.

Twitter Post And they are hitched!

Protocols Pair had to cancel red carpet event due to COVID-19

Although a red carpet event was scheduled to happen during the reception party, set to take place tonight, the pair had to cancel it. Reportedly, due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases, the hotel authorities did not wish to take risks. Lokhande's representative was cited by reports to state only family members and a handful of friends will be attending the event now.

Pre-wedding celebration From shaking legs on Bollywood songs to fabulous engagement pictures

The Pavitra Rishta star had posted beautiful images from her mehendi celebration. Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda had inked the bride-to-be's hands and arms. Thereafter, Lokhande was seen shaking her legs with Jain while rocking pink-themed clothing. The next day, the actress had an engagement-cum-cocktail party and decided to go all black, glittery, and classy. She termed their love to be a "fairy tale."

Special invite Kangana Ranaut attended her 'yaar ki shaadi' as 'warrior princess'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Lokhande in Manikarnika, had attended the latter's sangeet night. Apart from sharing her "warrior princess" look for her "yaar ki shaadi," Ranaut also poked fun at Lokhande's "planet size diamond ring." We got a glimpse of the couple's pre-wedding shoot as the 36-year-old posted a snippet of the film titled, The Sands of Time. Congratulations to the newlyweds!