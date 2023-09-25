Prashanth Neel to reshoot Prabhas's 'Salaar' climax: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 12:20 pm 2 min read

'Salaar' is reportedly slated to release in March 2024 now

Rebel Star Prabhas is a huge name in India and the actor's recent releases have not reaped good results. The anticipation surrounding his upcoming film Salaar is quite high and ever since the makers postponed its premiere date, reports have been rife that director Prashanth Neel is opting to reshoot certain portions of the actioner. The decision to reshoot some parts of the film, including the climax, was reportedly taken to improve the cinematic quality.

Director seeking perfection in 'Salaar'

A close source informed Bollywood Hungama, "The idea is to better the product for the biggest cinematic experience. Prashanth Neel wants to outdo his previous work and when he watched the film in one go recently, he felt there was still a lot of scope for improvement." Neel is known for his attention to detail. Reportedly, the producers supported his decision and increased the budget.

Potential release date of the film

In addition to the reshoots, the delay in receiving approximately 600 VFX shots has also contributed to the postponement of Salaar. Fans are eagerly waiting for the action thriller as it is set in the same universe as KGF and speculations are high that Rocking Star Yash will have a cameo. As per the latest media speculations, Salaar is slated for a March 2024 release.

