Humans of Bombay case: Amsterdam chapter thanks HONY, Brandon Stanton

Entertainment

Humans of Bombay case: Amsterdam chapter thanks HONY, Brandon Stanton

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 04:28 pm 1 min read

Humans of Bombay thanks HONY amid Humans of Bombay lawsuit

Ever since Humans of Bombay and its lawsuit against People of India grabbed the headlines, the former social media page has been facing a lot of flak from netizens. Humans of New York's Brandon Stanton called out the Karishma Mehta-owned company for its alleged unethical business practices, too. Now, Humans of Amsterdam, a similar page, has shared a statement expressing its gratitude toward Stanton.

HOA maintained how it prioritized storytelling over high-paid offers

The Humans of Amsterdam tweeted, "There would be no Humans of Amsterdam without @humansofny," and thanked Stanton and his body of work across New York City. The page also recalled its monetary struggles and how it still prioritized the art of storytelling over everything else, including high-paid offers. Netizens showered their love on both the New York and Amsterdam chapters.

From where it all started

Mehta and her company have been facing backlash from netizens as the former filed a lawsuit against People of India over intellectual property and copyright issues. Ironically, Humans of Bombay violates the same as it is inspired by Humans of New York. Netizens have called out Mehta for her ignorance and unscrupulous business practices in the past, too.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline