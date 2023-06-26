Entertainment

David Bohrman, TV news executive and producer dies at 69

Written by Isha Sharma June 26, 2023 | 11:10 am 2 min read

TV news executive David Bohrman is no more

American producer and TV news executive David Bohrman passed away on Sunday (June 25). He was 69, and CNN Business reported that "he died following complications after a hip surgery." Bohrman worked with notable networks such as CNN, CurrentTV, ABC, and NBC News, among several others. He was hailed for his "innovative techniques" in the media, especially in live, special events, and breaking news.

CNN described him as an 'innovator' and a 'mentor'

CNN's team sent a memo to its employees, "[David] was the creator of more news programming than almost any other producer working in television news today. He was an innovator using the latest technology to enhance storytelling. He was a mentor to many." "His impact at CNN lives on in our programming and his passion for news will be felt in our halls everyday."

His colleague described him as a 'risk taker'

John King, CNN's chief national correspondent, said, "David was a risk taker who everyday wanted to find a better way to tell or show the story. His decision to take then just emerging touch-screen technology and integrate [it] into our 2008 election coverage was revolutionary. David turned an old bus into a rolling television studio, bringing our political coverage into every corner of America."

He was the pioneer of the 'magic wall'

Amongst the many creative ideas that Bohrman is credited with, the most exceptional is the use of the "magic wall." CNN Business describes it as, "A touchscreen display featuring up-to-date voting data on election nights, which is now a staple of CNN's election coverage and commonly used by other broadcasters." He reportedly launched multiple programs for TechTv, CNN, and ABC News, among others.

Bohrman was honored with multiple awards in his career

Bohrman obtained his Master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and some of the most popular programs he created are The Moneyline NewsHour, World News Now, and John King, USA. For his work, he was reportedly awarded six Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Alumni Award (2014), among other honors over the years.

