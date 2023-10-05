'Inside Job,' 'Anne Frank Remembered': Best Oscar-winning documentaries to watch

'Inside Job,' 'Anne Frank Remembered': Best Oscar-winning documentaries to watch

By Namrata Ganguly 05:50 pm Oct 05, 2023

Must-watch documentaries that won Oscar

Documentaries capture the essence of real human experiences. They offer a window into the diverse, captivating, and often unexplored corners of our shared human story. If you are a fan of documentaries then these below-listed documentaries recognized and honored by the Academy Awards are a must-watch and if you are a beginner, these can make for a good start.

'O.J.: Made in America' (2016)

Produced and directed by Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America dissects the life, career, and infamous trial of O.J. Simpson. Clocking in at nearly eight hours, this masterpiece offers a comprehensive examination of race, celebrity lives, and justice in America. Through archival footage and interviews, it paints a complex portrait of a high-profile figure and the sociopolitical landscape surrounding his trial.

'Searching for Sugar Man' (2012)

Searching for Sugar Man uncovers the enigmatic life of musician Rodriguez. Directed by Malik Bendjelloul, it follows two South African fans as they embark on a quest to find the elusive singer-songwriter, whose music had a profound impact in Apartheid-era South Africa. A tale of mystery, music, and the enduring power of art, the documentary is a captivating journey of discovery and redemption.

'Inside Job' (2010)

Inside Job is a searing and incisive documentary that dissects the 2008 global financial crisis. Directed by Charles Ferguson, it delves into the corruption, greed, and systemic failures that led to the economic meltdown, featuring interviews with financial experts, policymakers, and academics. It is a powerful exposé of the financial industry's darkest hour and its ongoing impact on society.

'The Fog of War' (2003)

Directed by Errol Morris, The Fog of War offers a window into the mind of Robert S McNamara, the former US Secretary of Defense. Through interviews and archival footage, McNamara reflects on his role in pivotal moments of American history, including the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. It explores the complexities and moral dilemmas of leadership during times of conflict.

'Anne Frank Remembered' (1995)

Anne Frank Remembered sheds new light on the life and legacy of Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl whose diary documented her experiences during the Holocaust. Directed by Jon Blair, the film features interviews with Anne's surviving friends, family members, and those who helped hide her. It offers a deeply personal and heart-wrenching perspective on one of the most enduring stories of the Holocaust.