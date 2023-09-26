'Out of Sight' to 'Michael Clayton': George Clooney's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 26, 2023 | 11:31 am 2 min read

George Clooney is one of those Hollywood gems who can nail any and every role thrown at him- be it in a rom-com, dark comedy, political drama, medical drama, or goofy comedy. He brought with him endless charisma which helped him cement himself as an A-lister of his generation. Let's talk about Clooney's best performances which is like taking a journey through Hollywood's excellence.

'Out of Sight' (1998)

An adaptation of Elmore Leonard's 1996 namesake novel, Out of Sight is a crime comedy-drama film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Clooney delivers a standout performance as Jack Foley, a charismatic bank robber. His portrayal is a masterclass in charm and wit, making Jack a lovable and suave anti-hero. Clooney and Jennifer Lopez's sizzling chemistry was one of the highlights of the Oscar-nominated film.

'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

The 2001 heist comedy film Ocean's Eleven is yet another masterpiece from Clooney and Soderbergh's collaboration. With his signature effortless sophistication, Clooney plays the role of Danny Ocean, the charismatic leader of a group of elite con artists. The film also stars Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Carl Reiner, Andy Garcia, Elliot Gould, and Bernie Mac.

'Michael Clayton' (2007)

Written and directed by Tony Gilroy, the legal thriller film Michael Clayton stars Clooney as the titular character, a morally conflicted and complex legal "fixer." Touted to be Clooney's best portrayal that earned him an Oscar nomination, it's a masterclass in subtlety and depth as Clooney captures the essence of a man struggling with his conscience while navigating the cutthroat world of corporate law.

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Nobody could ever be a more perfect, more charming, wittier, or cleverer Mr. Fox than Clooney and we won't settle for anyone less. Based on Roald Dahl's 1970 children's novel, Fantastic Mr. Fox is one of Wes Anderson's best creations. The story revolves around the titular character, whose thieving spree causes three farmers to hunt him and his family down.

'The Descendants' (2011)

Clooney's performance in the tragicomedy film The Descendants, directed by the Oscar-winning director Alexander Payne, is said to be the most emotional in his filmography. Clooney plays Matt King, a father grappling with family turmoil and personal introspection as he puts efforts to reconnect with his daughters and simultaneously learns his wife was having an affair. He received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

