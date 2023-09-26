Ahead of 'Squid Game' S02, watch these similar shows, movies

Entertainment

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 26, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

Best survival thriller titles, similar to 'Squid Game'

Netflix recently dropped a teaser of Squid Game: The Challenge, the upcoming spinoff of the popular show Squid Game and we can't wait to find out what's in store. But the original South Korean show—which follows a deadly survival game with a final prize worth billions—is also returning. While we wait for Season 2, here are five similar shows and films to binge-watch.

'Alice in Borderland' (2020- )

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the Japanese sci-fi thriller series Alice in Borderland broke records and became one of the most-watched global non-English series on Netflix. Set in a parallel post-apocalyptic Tokyo, the series follows an aimless gamer and his two friends who are forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive, as per the streaming platform's synopsis.

'Escape Room' (2019)

Adam Robitel's 2019 psychological horror film Escape Room follows six strangers who are trapped in a labyrinth of dangerous mystery rooms and have to use their wits to find clues to survive and escape. It stars Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, and Jay Ellis as the six strangers and Yorick van Wageningen as the Gamemaster.

'3%' (2016-2020)

Created by Pedro Aguilera, the Brazilian dystopian thriller series 3% was picked by Netflix after it got rejected by several Brazilian TV networks, and became a global hit. Set in near-future Brazil where the elite (3%) inhabit an island paradise, it follows "a select few who are allowed to join the privileged society after undergoing an intense and competitive process," as per Netflix's synopsis.

'The Belko Experiment' (2016)

Greg McLean's horror-thriller film The Belko Experiment follows 80 employees of the Belko Industries in Bogotá, Colombia who have to play a deadly game to survive. One day they arrive at work and are locked in the office. As part of a sadistic social experiment, an unknown voice from the company intercom directs them to participate in the game to kill or get killed.

'Circle' (2015)

Inspired by the drama 12 Angry Men, the sci-fi psychological horror-thriller film Circle is written and directed by Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione. The film follows 50 strangers who wake up in a dark room after being held captive. In order to survive and escape, they have to play a game where they get to choose who is worthy of being alive.

