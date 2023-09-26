'Animal': Bobby Deol is a deadly menace; first look unveiled

Entertainment

'Animal': Bobby Deol is a deadly menace; first look unveiled

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 11:59 am 1 min read

Bobby Deol's 'Animal' look is out

Bobby Deol has been reinventing himself as an actor recently and the viewers have loved him in these gray characters. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023 and the makers have now unveiled the first look of Deol's character. He looks menacing and bloodthirsty and is set to put up a big fight against the titular character.

Release date, cast, and other details

The upcoming gangster drama promises an extreme form of gore and some raw yet slick action set pieces. The film aims to project Ranbir Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. The film's teaser is slated to release on Thursday, whereas the movie will witness a theatrical release on December 1. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline