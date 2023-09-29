'Ganapath' teaser: Tiger-Kriti starrer is all about aura and action

By Aikantik Bag 12:43 pm Sep 29, 2023

'Ganapath' is releasing on October 20

Tiger Shroff is synonymous with the action genre in Bollywood and the actor is currently gearing up for the release of the much anticipated Ganapath: A Hero is Born. Slated for a Dussehra release, this will mark director Vikas Bahl's foray into full-fledged action. Now, the makers have unveiled the teaser and it's a rollercoaster of emotions, action, and heightening drama.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film

The movie will mark Shroff's reunion with Kriti Sanon and the fans are eager to watch the Heropanti couple create magic on screen again. Amitabh Bachchan is set to star in a pivotal role, too. The story is set in a dystopian world in 2070 AD engulfed by evil and Ganapath arrives as the savior. The actioner is set to release on October 20.

