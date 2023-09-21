Move over 'Jaane Jaan,' these are Kareena's top unconventional roles

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 21, 2023 | 03:28 pm 2 min read

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan opted to step aside from glamorous roles

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is most loved for essaying two roles - Poo/Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Geet in Jab We Met. But she's also done non-glamorous roles that set her apart from the rest. While many are gushing over her latest release Jaane Jaan, which dropped on Netflix on Thursday, we take a look at her top unconventional roles.

'Chameli'

One of the most loved characters of Kapoor Khan, which is also proof of her acting chops, is a prostitute in Chameli. She was cast by Sudhir Mishra to play the titular lead in the 2004 movie. The transition from her glamorous, mainstream roles into a street-smart sex worker was a smooth one, which also became a hit with the audience.

'Omkara'

Ditching her flat female lead roles, Kapoor Khan went for Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, which was an adaptation of William Shakespere's Othello. She received widespread acclaim for playing Dolly Mishra's character, winning Filmfare's Best Actress Award (Critics' Choice). Omkara, which was released in 2006, also starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Deepak Dobriyal, Bipasha Basu, and many others.

'Heroine'

After making films like Page 3 and Fashion, Madhur Bhandarkar returned with yet another movie that revolved around the entertainment business. Titled Heroine, it starred Kapoor Khan in the lead, playing a famous actor from showbiz whose career is on its way down. At the time of its release, it was labeled as one of Kapoor Khan's best performances.

'Udta Punjab'

Kapoor Khan essayed the character of a young doctor in Udta Punjab, a crime drama released in 2016. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab is a critically acclaimed film that highlights the pressing issue of drug abuse among youths in Punjab. Also featuring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kapoor Khan was loved for her performance in the film.

