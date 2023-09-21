'Jaane Jaan' review: Kareena's OTT debut is disappointing

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 21, 2023 | 12:10 am 3 min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her streaming debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan' which premiered on Netflix on Thursday

When Sujoy Ghosh is helming a mystery thriller, you'd expect nothing but a captivating storyline with powerful performances (remember Kahaani?). Such was the expectation with Jaane Jaan too, which dropped on Netflix on Thursday (September 21). Unfortunately, despite enthralling performances, Ghosh's thriller that marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut failed to impress, and Ghosh needs to take the blame for it. Read our review.

Single mother is distraught when her husband goes missing

Set in Kalimpong, Jaane Jaan revolves around Maya D'Souza (Kapoor Khan). She's a single mother, whose life goes for a toss when her estranged husband goes missing. Police officer Karan Anand (Vijay Varma) investigates the case with D'Souza as the only suspect. In the meantime, D'Souza's neighbor "Teacher" Narain (Jaideep Ahlawat), who's also Anand's college friend, finds himself in the midst of the case.

Not Kapoor Khan or Varma, Ahlawat's character is most intriguing

Ghosh has certainly put a watch-worthy cast to use by roping in Kapoor Khan, Ahlawat, and Varma to lead the film. But it seems he couldn't utilize them to their best. While Kapoor Khan and Varma have put up mediocre performances (enough of Varma's "hot neighbor, hot suspect" already!), Ahlawat with his half-shady and half-creepy character, proves why he's an acclaimed actor.

Wish the writing could have been explored further

Inspired by a Japanese novel, Jaane Jaan is co-written by Ghosh and Raj Vasant. From location to crime, victim, suspect, clue, investigation, and climax, it has all the elements needed for a mystery thriller, yet it disappoints with its delivery. The end makes you wish that the writers had explored more in terms of its climax and comeuppance, especially with Ahlawat's character.

Music and visuals are praise worthy

Rest assured that the film's visuals and its background score will not disappoint. Expect some breathtaking views of Kalimpong here and there, but the charm of small cafes and hilly wooden homes shows the care put into cinematography. I must thank the makers for NOT incorporating Neha Kakkar's Aa Jane Jaan track in the movie, and instead playing the original Lata Mangeshkar song.

After 'Lust Stories 2,' Ghosh misses the mark yet again

Ghosh's last outing as director was in Lust Stories 2 (also starring Varma), which was possibly the weakest among all the short stories. After it failed to hit the mark, expectations were laid with Jaane Jaan, especially, given how he has aced thrillers in the past. Unfortunately, Ghosh seems like he wasn't in his element for this thriller.

Verdict: Isn't as promising as its trailer

Jaane Jaan, on many occasions, comes off as exciting. But just when you expect a twist, the excitement wades off. The key characters and their stories have many shades but all are left half-baked. The problem doesn't lie with the performances but the story. The movie doesn't live up to the excitement it built with its trailer. Verdict: 2 out of 5 stars.

