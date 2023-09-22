Salman Khan set to launch niece Alizeh in 'Farrey': Report

Salman Khan set to launch niece Alizeh in 'Farrey': Report

Written by Shreya Mukherjee September 22, 2023 | 01:02 pm 1 min read

Alizeh Agnihotri is the latest star kid to make her Bollywood debut

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly gearing up to announce a new film project, titled Farrey, which will feature his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in a leading role. While the film's details have been kept under wraps, a new report by Bollywood Hungama suggests the title's official announcement is going to come from Khan himself this Sunday.

This might be Agnihotri's exciting Bollywood debut

Agnihotri, daughter of actor-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Khan's sister-producer Alvira Khan, might mark her Bollywood debut with Farrey. The young actor has also signed another film, Budhia Singh: Born to Run, directed by Soumendra Padhi. It remains unclear which film will be her first release. When the news of the Padhi directorial came out last year, it was revealed that both Atul and Alvira, along with Khan will be producing Budhia Singh.

'Farrey's crew and cast remain under wraps

As per Bollywood Hungama's aforementioned report, the announcement of Farrey is imminent, however, details about the director, shoot dates, and remaining cast are still unknown. The film is expected to be a full-fledged feature, with Khan backing the project.

