'King of Kotha': Cast, plotline, team, release date—everything to know

Entertainment

'King of Kotha': Cast, plotline, team, release date—everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 23, 2023 | 11:30 am 3 min read

From storyline to cast, here's everything to know about Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha'

After months of speculation, the long-awaited moment is nearly here: Dulquer Salmaan's highly-anticipated film King of Kotha is slated to hit theaters on Thursday (August 24). Billed as a grand gangster drama, the movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. Before you decide to flock to the cinema to witness Salmaan's enthralling performance, here's everything you need to know about the film.

What is the plotline of 'King of Kotha'?

The film which is said to be set on a grand scale, narrates a gripping tale where power resides in the hands of the formidable Kannan Bhai (portrayed by Shabeer Kallarakkal) and his gang. To challenge this dominance and seek retribution, Inspector Shahul, portrayed by Prasanna, weaves a plot to overturn the established hierarchy, with the help of the "King" aka Kotha Rajendran (Salmaan).

Meet the cast of the upcoming film

Amid speculations that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in contention for a role opposite Salmaan, media reports confirmed Aishwarya Lekshmi is the chosen counterpart for the upcoming film. Kallarakkal was roped in as an antagonist, while Gokul Suresh and Chemban Vinod Jose were also added to the cast. Nyla Usha Gopakumar and Shanthi Krishna were also added to the star-studded ensemble cast in key roles.

Meet the team behind 'King of Kotha'

The collaboration between Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films serves as the latter's inaugural foray into a feature film production venture in Malayalam. Notably, the cinematography of King of Kotha is handled by Nimish Ravi and the film background score is composed by Jakes Bejoy—who made his debut as a music director with Angels (2014). The songs are composed by Beyoy and Saan Rahman, separately.

In case you haven't seen the trailer, check it here

Did you know the climax of the film was reshot?

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Salmaan revealed that they reshot the film's climax. He shared, "At the beginning of my career, I had seen films suffer, maybe because of the production. Yes, we did reshoot the climax of the film...but it's not because there's anything problematic. I think when you watch the film in one continuous flow, it warranted something even bigger."

'King of Kotha' aside, quick look at Salmaan's other projects

Salmaan recently graced Raj & DK's much-talked-about web series titled Guns & Gulabs—which made its debut on Netflix last Friday. Further, during an interview with India Today, Salmaan revealed following his role in King of Kotha, he is poised to commence filming for the movie Kaantha, after which he will embark on the production of an untitled project under the direction of Venky Atluri.

Share this timeline