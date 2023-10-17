Bollywood films that capture the essence of Durga Puja

Bollywood films that capture the essence of Durga Puja

By Namrata Ganguly 09:10 am Oct 17, 202309:10 am

Best Bollywood movies featuring Durga Puja

The four-day festival of Durga Puja﻿ is the most-awaited time of the year for the Bengalis. Recently, the festival became the first Asian festival to make it to the UNESCO World Heritage list. We have curated a list of Bollywood films that have either used the festival as the backdrop or theme or the center of the plot.

'Devdas' (2002)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period romantic drama film Devdas is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. The Durga Puja mandap is used as a backdrop for one of Bollywood's most iconic dance sequences Dola Re Dola featuring Bachchan and Dixit dancing in the signature Bengali red border white saree.

'Parineeta' (2005)

Another iconic adaptation of Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, Pradeep Sarkar-directed 2005 musical romantic film Parineeta stars Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is entirely set in Kolkata and delves deep into the Bengali culture. One of its iconic sequences features Balan in the popular Bengali red border white saree and Dutt doing a dhunuchi dance.

'Kahaani' (2012)

Starring Balan, the 2012 thriller film Kahaani uses Durga Puja not only as the backdrop for the climax of the film, it also uses it as a metaphor. Sujoy Ghosh masterfully blends the preparation of Durga Puja and glimpses of Kolkata decking up for the festival throughout the film with the climax taking place on Dashami, the last/10th day of Durga Puja.

'Lootera' (2013)

Based on O Henry's short story The Last Leaf, Vikramaditya Motwane-directed 2013 period romantic drama film Lootera stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. Featuring Jatra, the famous folk theater of Bengal, the film begins with Durga Puja in the backdrop as Sinha enjoys it with her best friend. It captures the essence of Jatra which has been prevalent in rural Bengal for ages now.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (2023)

The latest Karan Johar rom-com film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt, Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly captures Durga Puja in all its grandeur. Chowdhury and Singh's iconic kathak dance sequence set against the backdrop of Durga Puja is a visual treat for all, followed by one of the film's most intense scenes.