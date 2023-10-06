Mahadev betting scam: Shraddha Kapoor to appear before ED today

By Isha Sharma 11:57 am Oct 06, 202311:57 am

Shraddha Kapoor has been asked to appear before ED today in connection with Mahadev app scam

Shraddha Kapoor is the newest entrant in the list of high-profile celebrities to be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the controversial Mahadev betting app case. She has been asked to appear before ED on Friday. Apart from her, so far, summons have reportedly been issued to actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Huma Qureshi.

What did the app exactly do?

The online betting app allowed users to bet on live games of tennis, cricket, football, card games, poker, etc. Per reports, the app's founders, namely Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal allegedly used money that they earned from betting to pay celebrities to promote their app. This money is now being referred to as "proceeds of crime" since betting is illegal in India.

Hundreds of public figures are under ED's scanner

These actors will be reportedly questioned about the payments and transactions made to them by Chandrakar and Uppal. Per a report by News18, 100 influencers, Tollywood actors, sportspersons, and a dozen A-listers will be summoned by ED in the coming days in connection to the case. The worth of the entire scam is estimated to be around Rs. 5,000 crore.

Meanwhile, RK has asked for an extension from ED

Animal actor Ranbir was supposed to meet ED officials on Friday, but he has expressed his inability to be present today and instead, asked for a two-week extension. Ranbir will not be questioned as an accused in the case but he is crucial to ED and will be asked about the source of money he received from the app's founders.

Celebrities are also under radar for performing at founder's wedding

Multiple public figures are also on ED's radar for performing at Chandrakar's wedding in February 2023 in Dubai, which cost Rs. 200cr! Performers included Ali Asgar, Bharti Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Krushna Abhishek, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Elli AvrRam, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. All artists were paid in cash.

Work: Kapoor will next be seen in 'Stree 2'

Kapoor was last seen alongside Ranbir in Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released in March 2023. Up next, she has Stree 2 in the pipeline, which co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, and is directed by Amar Kaushik. She might also be seen in Chandu Champion alongside Kartik Aaryan, though an official announcement is awaited.