Happy birthday, Mouni Roy: Revisiting actor's best TV roles

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Sep 28, 2023

Prolific actor Mouni Roy celebrates her 38th birthday on Thursday

Mouni Roy has left an indelible mark with her remarkable TV career—breaking stereotypes along the way and ultimately conquering Bollywood. While her role in the 2022 film Brahmastra catapulted her to new heights, it was her earlier TV roles that laid the foundation for her fame. As the actor turns 38 on Thursday, we revisit the television projects that paved Roy's path to stardom.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

In 2006, Roy debuted with the Ektaa Kapoor series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While the show undeniably revolved around Smriti Irani—India's beloved daughter-in-law—Roy's character, Krishna Tulsi stepped into the limelight with grace. Roy starred opposite Pulkit Samrat and Akashdeep Saigal. It was this role that not only marked her television debut but also served as the launching pad for her illustrious career.

'Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev'

Following her debut, Roy's true breakthrough moment came when she portrayed the character of Sati in Life OK's mythological series Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (2011-2014). In this monumental series, Roy, who starred opposite Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva, played a pivotal role that significantly contributed to the show's remarkable success. Across the country, audiences were enchanted by her on-screen presence.

'Naagin'

After participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Roy made a comeback to TV in 2015 with Naagin. She embraced the unique role of a shape-shifting snake on a quest for vengeance and breathed life into the series. Roy featured in the first two seasons and her presence contributed significantly to the show's widespread appeal, which ultimately resulted in seven successful seasons.

Bollywood debut and career thereafter

Roy made her full-fledged Hindi film debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2018 film Gold. In 2019, she showcased her dancing skills with an item number, Gali Gali, in the Hindi version of the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. In the same year, she appeared in two films: Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. Currently, Roy stands as one of India's highest-paid TV actors.