BLACKPINK Jennie slays it again in 'You & Me' MV

'You & Me' music video is streaming now

BLINKS assemble! The Queen is back. BLACKPINK's Jennie has dropped her latest solo track, You & Me, accompanied by a captivating dance performance video. YG Entertainment announced the song earlier this week, which highlights Jennie's impressive dance skills and dynamic rap verses. This release marks her second solo endeavor, following 2018's SOLO.

More about the track

In the video, Jennie stuns in a chic all-red outfit, gracefully dancing under the moonlit sky. The song is entirely in English, distinguishing it from her previous solo track. This is the third version of the song, succeeding the BORN PINK world tour and Coachella renditions. The release coincides with the song receiving ASCAP recognition. This song will make the weekend sorted for BLINKS.

