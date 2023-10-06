Before 'Dawshom Awbotaar' arrives, revisit 'Baishe Srabon,' 'Vinci Da'

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

Before 'Dawshom Awbotaar' arrives, revisit 'Baishe Srabon,' 'Vinci Da'

By Aikantik Bag 10:46 am Oct 06, 202310:46 am

'Dawshom Awbotaar' releases on October 19

From YRF Spy Universe to Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Indian film industries are slowly adapting the Hollywood model and fans are intrigued to see these massive collaborations. Bengali cinema is also set to witness its own cop universe with the release of Srijit Mukherji's Dawshom Awbotaar on October 19. The crime thriller serves as a double prequel to Baishe Srabon (2011) and Vinci Da (2019).

2/8

Prequel to two distinct yet connected films

Both the abovementioned films are poles apart in their treatment but are entwined by a common thread—serial killing. The upcoming thriller marks the return of two iconic cop characters: Probir Roy Chowdhury (Baishe Srabon) and Bijoy Poddar (Vinci Da), who will be solving a case of serial killing together. As we gear up for Dawshom Awbotaar, let's revisit these two films.

3/8

'Baishe Srabon': Welcome to Roy Chowdhury's world

Set in Kolkata in 2011, Baishe Srabon revolves around a set of gruesome murders that have shaken the city and the police force. After not being able to find any solution for eight months, the force resorts to their former blue-eyed officer, Roy Chowdhury (Prosenjit Chatterjee). The case was initially headed by Abhijit Pakrashi (Parambrata Chatterjee) who goes to Roy Chowdhury for guidance.

4/8

Spoiler: Mukherji's 'crime thriller' comes with a jaw-dropping end

Roy Chowdhury, a "permanently suspended" officer with an impeccable record returns as part of the special task force. The duo examines the serial killings where the killer drops a Bengali poem as a hint. The duo solves the case but the story takes an unprecedented turn when Roy Chowdhury reveals himself as the mastermind and shoots himself as a part of the final "kill."

5/8

'Vinci Da': Where art meets a distorted mind

Cut to 2019, Vinci Da revolves around a makeup artist (Rudranil Ghosh) in Tollywood who is a worshipper of Leonardo da Vinci and in turn is nicknamed Vinci Da. His life takes a different turn when a person named Adi Bose (Ritwick Chakraborty) offers him a big-budget film. Bose hires him to make prosthetic makeup resembling three celebrities from different spheres.

6/8

Spoiler: Seeking justice being a social vigilante

Gradually, it's revealed that Bose is a law-freak vigilante with a troubled past. He takes it upon himself to punish three celebrities who got away from their alleged crimes by using money and sources. So, Bose duped Vinci Da and used his prosthetics to pose as those three big shots to perform new crimes in such a way that there would be no escape.

7/8

Probir x Poddar: Mukherji promises an exciting combination

In Vinci Da, the case is handled by DCDD Bijoy Poddar (Anirban Bhattacharya), another foul-mouthed, unapologetic police officer, who is a little late in solving the matter. Baishe Srabon (a whodunit thriller) and Vinci Da (a howdunit thriller) showcase jaw-dropping twists that make them memorable. It will be interesting to see how Mukherji makes both worlds meet, that too back in the early 2000s.

8/8

A sneak peek into the world of 'Dawshom Awbotaar'

Dawshom Awbotaar revolves around a psychologically ill person (Jisshu Sengupta) who considers himself to be Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, Kalki. Kolkata is engulfed by a series of gruesome murders and a younger Roy Chowdhury goes on to solve this case with a younger Poddar. From vintage Anupam Roy music to iconic dialogues, this thriller promises everything! The cast includes Jaya Ahsan, too.