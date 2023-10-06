Box office collection: 'Skanda' is bold and steady

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Skanda' is bold and steady

By Aikantik Bag 10:32 am Oct 06, 202310:32 am

'Skanda' box office collection

The last weekend saw the clash of many biggies in the South Indian film industries. The one that stood tall at the box office was Ram Pothineni's action drama Skanda. The actor has been a household name in Telugu films and his box office hold attests to the same. Currently, the movie has slight momentum and will maximize its collection over the weekend.

2/3

Inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Boyapati Sreenu directorial earned Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 38.15 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a box-office success. The cast includes Sreeleela, Monika, Saiee Manjrekar, and Prince Cecil, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Zee Studios.

3/3

Twitter Post