Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' to exit theaters soon

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' to exit theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 10:17 am Oct 06, 202310:17 am

'The Vaccine War' box office collection

Ever since the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri has been in the limelight. From his fiery opinions to controversies, Agnihotri has been ruling headlines. His recent directorial The Vaccine War was in the buzz for the same but has now fallen on its face at the box office. In over a week, the movie has failed to mark a mark.

2/3

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the medical drama earned Rs. 47 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.59 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics and has not been able to make a mark amid steep competition from Fukrey 3 and Jawan. The cast includes Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post