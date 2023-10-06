'Django Unchained' actor Keith Jefferson (53) dies—his career, notable films

Actor Keith Jefferson (53), known for starring in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, passed away on Thursday. He was diagnosed with cancer in August 2023 and unfortunately, eventually succumbed to it. His friend and co-actor Jamie Foxx confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote a tribute to Jefferson, adding, "Everything hurts right now."

Foxx was Jefferson's longtime friend and has dedicated two posts to his late friend. Part of his tribute read, "This one hurts. Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul." "We will all miss you dearly. It's gonna take a long time for this to heal."

Beginnings and education: He had an MFA in acting

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jefferson was born in April 1970 in Houston and received a BFA in musical theater from US International in San Diego. Subsequently, he received an MFA (Masters of Fine Arts) in acting from the University of Arizona and then got his first screen role on the 1995 comedy-drama film Boys on the Side, helmed by Herbert Ross.

Take a look at his notable TV and film credits

Building upon his early successes, Jefferson went on to create a career as a producer, voiceover artist, and acting coach. Some of his most notable film roles, apart from the aforementioned ones, include Bosch: Legacy, Day Shift, You Too, and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! He'll be posthumously seen in The Burial, which came out in select theaters on Friday.

His collaborations and friendship with Foxx

Reportedly, Foxx and Jefferson met each other in college in San Diego and knew each other from the '90s. Jefferson also made an appearance on two episodes of The Jamie Foxx Show and they subsequently collaborated for the 2022 Netflix film Day Shift and The Burial. After being screened in selected cinema screens, The Burial will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 13.