Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' shows phenomenal hold on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:34 am Oct 06, 202309:34 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

The year 2023 is definitely Bollywood's year as we are witnessing a great box office haul from all kinds of films. From mid-budgeted films to big-budget A-lister spectacles, most are doing decent business. Fukrey 3﻿ is one such film project which is stable and has maintained momentum on weekdays and it is set to increase its collection exponentially over the weekend.

Aiming for Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 66.15 crore in India. Given its franchise value and critical acclaim, the movie has a lot of positive buzz surrounding it. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

