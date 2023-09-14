Olivia Rodrigo announces 'GUTS' world tour; where to get tickets

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 12:45 pm 1 min read

'GUTS' world tour is happening!

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her first-ever arena tour, the GUTS world tour, is set to kick off in California in February 2024. The tour will showcase her acclaimed album GUTS and feature an impressive lineup of opening acts, including PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and the Breeders. Ever since the singer teased about the tour in her Vampire music video, fans were eagerly waiting. If you are wondering about the ticketing process, well, we have got you covered!

Tour schedule and ticketing process

The GUTS world tour will span six weeks across North America before heading to Europe and returning to North America in May. The tour will conclude in Rodrigo's hometown of Los Angeles on August 14. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting September 20 at 12:30am IST. Fans can register by September 17 at 7:30am IST to receive a code for the pre-sale.

