BLACKPINK Jennie's solo comeback 'You & Me' release date out

By Aikantik Bag 12:14 pm Oct 04, 202312:14 pm

'You & Me' release date is out now

BLACKPINK's Jennie is gearing up for her solo comeback with a special single titled You & Me which is set to release on Friday at 1:00pm KST. YG Entertainment announced the exciting news through BLACKPINK's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, sharing a captivating poster of Jennie in a bold red outfit. This marks her first solo venture since the 2018 hit, SOLO. Interestingly, fans got a sneak peek of You & Me during BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour.

ASCAP has already recognized Jennie's 'You & Me'

The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) registered Jennie's You & Me after she performed the track at Seoul's BORN PINK show. The song even got a remix, featuring an extra rap verse, which was premiered at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival. ASCAP is a nonprofit organization that grants performance rights to broadcasters, streaming services, and venues.

