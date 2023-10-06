Shahid Kapoor reveals Mira convinced him to do 'Kabir Singh'

By Aikantik Bag 01:10 pm Oct 06, 202301:10 pm

'Kabir Singh' was one of the top grossers of 2019

Kabir Singh is one of the most talked about films (for negative reasons mostly) in Bollywood. Now, Shahid Kapoor has spoken about how he was convinced to do the role. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor shared that he initially hesitated to take on the role. Surprisingly, it was his wife, Mira Rajput, who convinced him to accept the part. The couple watched the original Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, together and were impressed by the performance of newcomer Vijay Deverakonda.

Rajput's take on the role

Kapoor said, "She just kept looking at me and after five minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you.' I was like 'Really?,' she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!'" "Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh."

Kapoor's initial reluctance was for this reason

Kapoor admitted that he was unsure about taking on the role because Deverakonda's portrayal of the character was so powerful that it would be tough for him to match it. He also thought that since audiences had already seen him in various roles, they might not be able to accept him as Kabir Singh. However, after discussing his concerns with Rajput, he reconsidered.

'Kabir Singh': A critical failure but a commercial blockbuster

The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy cemented Sandeep Reddy Vanga as an A-lister director in Bollywood. The movie received flak from critics but emerged to be a box-office blockbuster. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, and Soham Majumdar in key roles.

