'Animal' teaser: Puppy-eyed Ranbir Kapoor turns into ruthless beast

By Aikantik Bag 10:09 am Sep 28, 202310:09 am

'Animal' teaser is out

When two great forces meet, an Animal is born! Well, the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal exudes the same. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's violent storytelling meets the puppy-eyed Kapoor, who in turn unleashes his inner beast. The movie is slated for a December 1 release. Reddy Vanga promises a gritty, spine-chilling gangster drama where blood is used as a seasoning sauce!

Cast and other details of the film

The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Animal will mark Kapoor's foray into darker characters. The film's core is a father-son emotional drama. Both the Kapoors have robust presence in their scenes but Deol's glimpse at the end is an absolute show-stopper.

