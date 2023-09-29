Akshay Kumar's Marathi debut feature 'Veer Daudale Saat' postponed

Akshay Kumar's Marathi debut feature 'Veer Daudale Saat' postponed

By Aikantik Bag 05:14 pm Sep 29, 202305:14 pm

'Veer Daudale Saat' release date postponed to avoid clash with 'Tiger 3'

Akshay Kumar is set to make his Marathi debut with Veer Daudale Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Reports are rife that the makers have shifted its release date to avoid competing with Salman Khan's Tiger 3 during the Diwali 2023 weekend. This move benefits both movies financially, as Veer Daudale Saat's producers anticipate high earnings in Maharashtra. An official announcement about the new release date is expected soon.

Avoiding clash with 'Tiger 3'

A source close to development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed, "The clash between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan has been avoided. Mahesh Manjrekar and the team will be announcing a new release date shortly. The decision to avert the clash with Tiger 3 has been taken in the best financial interest of both the films." The epic period drama stars Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and features complex battle scenes that are taking longer than anticipated to shoot.

Kumar's next is 'Mission Raniganj'

Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj slated for October 6 release. With Veer Daudale Saat's rescheduling, Tiger 3 can now enjoy an uninterrupted Diwali release in most markets. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The YRF Spy Universe also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo as Pathaan.