SRK's 'Jawan' dethrones Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' in a day

By Aikantik Bag 03:51 pm Sep 29, 202303:51 pm

'Jawan' box office collection update

Shah Rukh Khan is one of a kind and he proved the same with Jawan's humongous success. The film has surpassed Gadar 2 and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. The Sunny Deol starrer dethroned Pathaan on Thursday and Khan's latest film dethroned Deol's in 24 hours. Bollywood as a fraternity is at an all-time high with back-to-back great projects.

Aiming to beat 'Pathaan's global record

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan earned Rs. 525.5 crore in Hindi language till Thursday. The film has already surpassed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally and is inching toward Pathaan's global record. With this feat, Khan holds two positions among the top three at the box office. The Atlee directorial is doing wonders all across the globe.

