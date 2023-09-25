Salman Khan unveils niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film 'Farrey' teaser

Entertainment

Salman Khan unveils niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film 'Farrey' teaser

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 04:50 pm 1 min read

'Farrey' releases on November 24

Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is gearing up for her film debut in the upcoming movie Farrey. The superstar recently teased the film's title on social media and has now unveiled the teaser of the same. Alizeh is the daughter of Khan's sister-producer Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri.

Release date and storyline of the film

The teaser revolves around the education system and the makers have craftfully not revealed much about the project. It is being helmed by Soumendra Padhi of Jamtara fame. The cast includes Ronit Roy and Sahil Mehta, among others. The movie will be released on November 24, 2023. Recently, Khan shared a heartwarming throwback photo of himself holding Alizeh, accompanied by a message advising her to work hard and stay true to herself.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline