'SK23': Sivakarthikeyan announces collaboration with AR Murugadoss

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 04:46 pm 1 min read

Sivakarthikeyan to collaborate with AR Murugadoss in 'SK23'

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan has become quite a famous name among Tamil viewers. On the occasion of director AR Murugadoss's 49th birthday, the actor revealed his upcoming collaboration with him, tentatively titled SK23. Expressing his excitement for the upcoming project, Sivakarthikeyan stated, "This film is going to be very special for me in all aspects and I can't wait to start filming."

Sivakarthikeyan also has 'Ayalaan' and 'SK21' coming up

While details about SK23 remain under speculation, the collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss has already generated buzz in the industry. Fans are eagerly eagerly waiting to see what the duo has in store for them. Given Sivakarthikeyan's acting range and Murugadoss's storytelling skills, the film is expected to be a blockbuster. The actor also has two other projects in the pipeline including Ayalaan and SK21.

