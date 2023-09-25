Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's 'Mission Raniganj' trailer underlines bravery and courage

Written by Isha Sharma September 25, 2023 | 03:55 pm 2 min read

'Mission Raniganj' trailer is out

The trailer of Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's Mission Raniganj has been unveiled. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, it portrays the real events that transpired in 1989 during the Raniganj Coalfields rescue mission. Kumar is playing the role of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, while Chopra is playing his wife. Also starring Kumud Mishra and Ravi Kishan﻿, the project will premiere on October 6.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar had a string of flops in 2022. Then, his luck refused to shine in the beginning of 2023, too, when Selfiee did below-average business at the box office. However, in August, his OMG 2 was a critical and commercial success, and now Mission Raniganj is expected to bring him back in the game, particularly because Kumar's biographical dramas have usually done well commercially.

The trailer underlines Gill's herculean efforts to save miners

The action-heavy trailer chronicles the chilling incident of 1989 when 65 miners got entrapped in water-logged coal mines in Raniganj, West Bengal. Gill rose to the occasion and took it upon himself to save their lives, and as the trailer suggests, he raced against time to safely evacuate all of them. Kumar has dedicated the trailer to Gill, who passed away in 2019.

Do you know the incredible story 'MR' is based on?

In an interview, Gill—a former additional chief mining engineer of Coal India Limited—recounted the challenges involved in the rescue mission. He had revealed how he worked on an iron capsule—six feet tall and 21 inches broad—to lower into the mine and save the workers. Now, Coal India commemorates his courage every year on November 16 (the day of the incident) as Rescue Day.

Supporting cast and crew of 'Mission Raniganj'

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has been bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. Apart from Kumar, Chopra, Mishra, and Kishan, it also stars Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, and Sudhir Pandey. It has been written by Vipul K Rawal, who has earlier worked on Rustom and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, among others. This is Kumar's second collaboration with Chopra after Kesari.

