'Mission Raniganj' trailer releasing soon: Real-life events that inspired film

Entertainment

'Mission Raniganj' trailer releasing soon: Real-life events that inspired film

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 23, 2023 | 08:55 pm 3 min read

The inspiring true story behind Akshay Kumar-led 'Mission Raniganj'

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra are set to grace the big screens together with Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. After unveiling the teaser, motion poster, and chart-topping track Jalsa 2.0, the makers have announced that the hotly-anticipated trailer launch is scheduled for Monday. But before the trailer releases, here's the true story that serves as the backdrop for this cinematic spectacle.

But first, here's more about upcoming film

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is set against the backdrop of the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields rescue mission. It chronicles the daring rescue operation led by a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, Jaswant Singh Gill. This film marks the second on-screen collaboration between Kumar and Chopra, following their remarkable performances in Kesari (2019). Mission Raniganj is slated for an October 6 release.

Take a look at new motion poster here

Here's what exactly happened in 1989

Reportedly, on November 13, 1989, a group of 220 miners employed controlled blasts to break coal walls deep within an underground mine. Disaster struck when the wall of an adjacent underground chamber suddenly cracked—unleashing a torrent of water—taking the lives of six miners. Those miners who happened to be near the lift were successfully evacuated. However, 65 miners remained trapped deep beneath the surface.

Unimaginable circumstances, challenges that 65 miners faced

The challenges faced by trapped miners were overwhelming. Entering the uneven borehole in the water-logged mine carried grave risks, with the constant threat of collapse. The rising water in the pit intensified the already dangerous circumstances. There was reportedly a severe scarcity of breathable air, and immediate escape seemed impossible. Amidst this adverse situation, Gill and his team embarked on their heroic rescue mission.

Gill's innovation, courage in face of challenges

In a 2017 interview, Gill—a former additional chief mining engineer of Coal India Limited—recounted the challenges in gaining approval to venture into the 110ft mine. Gill devised an ingenious solution—an iron capsule—measuring six feet in height and 21 inches in diameter. He lowered this capsule into the mine through a new borehole and lifted each of the 65 trapped miners one by one.

Gill's bravery celebrated as Rescue Day annually

The rescue mission was completed within a span of six hours. Gill's remarkable act of bravery is reportedly commemorated as Rescue Day by Coal India every year on November 16. His heroism was recognized with the prestigious Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak awarded by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991. The Limca Book of Records designated this mission as a national record in coal mining history.

During shooting, makers excavated a hole underground: Desai

Separately, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Desai discussed the efforts undertaken by the film's team to authentically recreate the incident. He revealed, "We...decided to excavate a hole underground, reaching depths of around 30-40 feet, resembling just the 1/10th portion of an actual coal mine." He further highlighted, "The most daunting task was to recreate a set that authentically resembled a coal mine from that era."

Share this timeline