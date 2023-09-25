Salman Khan to bring special 'Tiger 3' message before trailer

Entertainment

Salman Khan to bring special 'Tiger 3' message before trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 01:05 pm 2 min read

'Tiger 3' is slated for Diwali 2023 release

Superstar Salman Khan is set to make a huge commercial comeback with Tiger 3 and the anticipation is quite high. Reports are rife that Yash Raj Films is set to reveal "Tiger Ka Message" on September 27, marking the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The video will serve as a precursor to the highly anticipated Tiger 3 trailer, starring Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is slated for a Diwali release in theaters worldwide.

Speculation surrounding this message

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "It will feature Salman Khan as the agent Tiger delivering an important message." As per speculations, the prelude might announce the official trailer/theatrical release date. Expectations are sky-high for Tiger 3, which follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, promising an action-packed entertainer like never before.

YRF Spy Universe began with 'Tiger' franchise

The upcoming action thriller includes Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and it features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. The YRF Spy Universe began in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). Aditya Chopra has been dedicated to building India's spy universe brick by brick. With a 100% blockbuster record, the franchise's momentum is expected to continue with Tiger 3.

Share this timeline