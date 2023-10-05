Kartik Aaryan not fixed for 'Border 2': Makers

Kartik Aaryan not fixed for 'Border 2': Makers

By Aikantik Bag 02:10 pm Oct 05, 2023

The curious case of casting in 'Border 2'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his recent films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Recently, rumors circulated that Aaryan was approached for the sequel of Border. However, the makers have officially confirmed that no actor has been fixed for the cult classic's upcoming installment, putting an end to the speculations.

'No cast is finalized,' stated makers

In response to the ongoing speculations, T-Series and filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter-director Nidhi Dutta refuted the claims of approaching Aaryan for Border 2. "To all #Border2 patriots! Excitement is brewing, but let's clear the air. Rumors are swirling, but as of now, no cast is finalized," she tweeted. Earlier, reports also spoke about Ayushmann Khurrana being a part of the cast.

Know more about 'Border'

Interestingly, the buzz surrounding Border 2 grew following the massive success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The superstar's Border is considered to be a cult classic. The 1997 JP Dutta directorial was a war drama revolving around the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It will be interesting to see how Border 2 shapes up! Currently, Aaryan is focusing on Chandu Champion. He also has Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his kitty.