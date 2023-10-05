What was Salman Khan, Arijit Singh's feud all about



By Divya Raje Bhonsale Oct 05, 2023

Arijit Singh was seen exiting Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai recently

Looks like the nine-year-long feud between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh may have come to an end. After Singh was recently spotted leaving the former's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, netizens wondered if all was finally well between the two. While it's still unclear if Khan has put their differences aside or not, here is everything you need to know about the dispute.

It all started at an awards function

It all started in the year 2014 when Khan was hosting one of the most prominent Hindi film awards shows. Singh won an award, and when he came to receive it on the stage, he seemed "too casually dressed" for the event. When Khan asked him why was he so casually dressed, Singh replied, "Aap logo ne sula diya (You all made me sleepy)."

Khan's reaction to Singh's comments led to strict ban

Singh's comments did not go down well with Khan. Soon after the unpleasant episode, Khan made sure that Singh's songs were no longer a part of his films. The singer had already recorded songs for Khan's films including Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Kick. However, the tracks were later removed from these movies. The episode became one of Bollywood's most talked-about feuds.

Two years later, Singh publicly apologized to Khan

Rivalry with the Tiger 3 actor has never benefitted anyone, and Singh, too, realized that. Though he may not have intended to hurt Khan, he had to face the superstar's wrath. About two years after the incident, Singh made a public apology to him through a social media post. He said that he apologized to Khan on several occasions via various mediums.

'Please don't take away this opportunity'

Singh claimed that he sent out apology emails and text messages to Khan but to no avail. In his social media post, addressing the actor, Singh wrote: "...you (Khan) are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you." He further expressed the desire to have at least one Khan song in his discography before his retirement. "Please don't take away this opportunity," he added.