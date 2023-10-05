Actor-model Shiyas Kareem detained in connection with sexual assault allegations

By Aikantik Bag 01:55 pm Oct 05, 202301:55 pm

Shiyas Kareem starred in 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'

Bigg Boss Malayalam star and model Shiyas Kareem was detained at Chennai airport on Thursday. The Kerala Police had issued a lookout notice for Kareem in connection with a sexual assault and cheating case. Security personnel nabbed him upon his arrival from Dubai, and a team of officials from Kasaragod is now en route to Chennai to take him into custody.

Kareem raped complainant, cheated her of Rs. 11 lakh

The case against Kareem began when a 32-year-old female trainer, who worked at his gym in Kochi, filed a complaint with the Chandera Police in Kasaragod. The woman, a resident of Kasaragod, accused Kareem of raping and molesting her multiple times since 2021 under the pretext of marriage. She also claimed that he owes her Rs. 11 lakh, which he borrowed from her over time.

Kareem allegedly promised to make her a business partner

In addition to the rape allegations, the woman has accused Kareem of promising to make her a partner in his gym business and soliciting money from her. As of now, no statement has been released from Kareem's side. Apart from Bigg Boss, Kareem also took part in the celebrity game show Star Magic.

Previously, Kareem had accused the woman of lying, threatening him

Speaking to ETimes, Kareem had refuted all allegations as false earlier this month. "I agree I know this person, but we never had any sexual relations, and neither did I take any money from her," he had said. Kareem accused the woman of threatening him and getting him attacked by goons in exchange for "a lump sum amount of money." Meanwhile, the model announced his wedding to one Dr. Rehana recently.