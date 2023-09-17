Congratulations! Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are now engaged

Written by Isha Sharma September 17, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

Prajakta Koli is now engaged to Vrishank Khanal! (Photo credit: Instagram/@mostlysane)

On Sunday, YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. They have reportedly been together for 12 years. The proposal seemingly took place in Pittsburgh, United States, where Koli and Khanal are reportedly on a holiday. In the photo she shared, Koli could be seen flaunting a beautiful diamond ring. Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

Here's what Koli wrote in her post

Koli, while sharing the happy photo, captioned, "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend." Several fans took to the comments section to wish the couple well, and several celebrities, such as Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Varun Dhawan (her co-stars from Jug Jugg Jeeyo), also wished her. Paul's comment sparkled with humor, " Congrats guys!!! All the best. @mostlysane now return his passport to him."

Check out the post here

Koli first met him when she was 18

Previously, speaking to Humans of Bombay, Koli opened up about her love story with Khanal. "I was 18 and Vrishank was 22. We started talking on Blackberry Messenger," she said, adding they're completely different in "the kind of people that [they] are. "Even though we have had our tough times, we have loved every single minute of it. That's what has gotten us here."

Career: Koli, woman of many talents

Koli, a speaker, actor, host, and comedienne, popularly goes by MostlySane. Born and brought up in Thane, Maharashtra, Koli interned with Fever 104 FM before launching her YouTube channel in 2015. Notably, she is also reportedly India's first UNDP Youth Climate Champion. Koli is quite vocal about numerous social initiatives and has the rare distinction of making India proud on the global stage, too.

Here's a little about Khanal and his career

Khanal reportedly pursued law at DY Patil College of Law in Navi Mumbai and is currently employed at Morgan Stanley in its legal and compliance department. He has a public Instagram account and is followed by over 88K people. He keeps sharing photos from his travel diaries, outings with friends and family, and multiple photos with Koli—from their date nights to their mushy romance.

