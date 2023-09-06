Is Indian actor-politician Divya Spandana dead? Here's the truth

Entertainment

Is Indian actor-politician Divya Spandana dead? Here's the truth

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 06, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

Actor-politician Divya Spandana's fake death news spread like wildfire on X Actor-politician Divya Spandana's fake death news spread like wildfire on X

In the wake of the recent viral rumors surrounding the false death news of Nickelodeon star Josh Peck, another wave of misinformation has hit social media. This time, the target of false death rumors is Indian actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya. However, some journalists have stepped in to debunk these baseless rumors, affirming that the actor is alive and in good health.

How did the fake news start spreading on social media?

The chain of false rumors began when a user identified as Johnson PRO posted a claim on X stating that Spandana had tragically passed away due to a heart attack. This unverified information quickly gained traction, with some Tamil media outlets also reporting the false news of her demise. It is worth mentioning that Spandana herself posted a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday, saying, "What's in a name? A lot, apparently."

Journalist Chitra Subramaniam confirmed Spandana's well-being

After the news went viral on X (formerly Twitter), journalist Chitra Subramaniam took to social media to clarify the situation, stating, "I just spoke to Spandana. She's well. En route to Prague tomorrow and then to Bangalore." This timely clarification put an end to the spread of fake news and provided relief to Ramya's fans and followers, who had been panicking since the news went out in public.

Take a look at the tweet by the journalist here

Journalist Dhanya Rajendran slammed fake news spreaders

Journalist Dhanya Rajendran also took to the concerned social media platform and slammed the fake reports and those responsible for spreading them. She tweeted, "Just spoke to Spandana. She is in Geneva and was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organizations that put it out as a news flash, shame on you."

Ramya's career and recent escapades

Ramya, known as the "Golden Girl of Kannada films," made her acting debut with Abhi (2003) and has since worked in numerous hit movies in Kannada and other languages. In 2012, the actor entered into the world of politics, and she won the Mandya Lok Sabha by-poll and served as the Head of Congress Social Media. Recently, she shared images of her sunny seaside escapade, showcasing her fabulous beachwear.

Share this timeline