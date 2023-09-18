Korean actor Byun Hee-bong (81) dies after battling pancreatic cancer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 01:54 pm 1 min read

Byun Hee-bong passes away aged 81

South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong, known for his memorable roles in films like The Host and Okja, has passed away aged 81. He had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2019 and succumbed to the disease on Monday. Reportedly, the actor's funeral was held in a hospital in Seoul, with details undisclosed.

An illustrious career spanning over five decades

Byun made his acting debut in 1970 with the police crime show Chief Inspector. He made his celluloid debut in the 1980s with films like Eunuch and A Surrogate Father. Gaining popularity for his eccentric characters, his iconic role was in Bong Joon-ho's classic film Barking Dogs Don't Bite. He went on to act in many of Bong's films, earning awards at the Asia Pacific Film Festival and Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Remembering a legend in Korean cinema

Byun's legacy will be remembered through his iconic roles in K-drama. His portrayal of the stubborn patriarch in The Host and the peculiar building maintenance manager in Barking Dogs Don't Bite will always be cherished by fans. A versatile actor who brought life to every character he played, he will be dearly missed by the Korean film industry and fans worldwide.

