Oscars 2024: Estonia, others submit entry for Best International Feature

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 04:14 pm 2 min read

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' is Estonia's submission for Best International Feature in Oscars 2024

Estonia has submitted the documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood as its entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards 2024. Directed by Anna Hints, the film won the Directing Award in the World Cinema Documentary section at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. Greenwich Entertainment will release it in the US in the last part of the year, while Autlook Filmsales has sold rights to over 30 international territories.

Other international films submitted in the same category

Some other countries have already chosen their submissions. Tajikistan chose Melody which revolves around a female teacher at a center for children with cancer and is tasked with composing a piece using songs from 30 different birds. South Korea has selected Concrete Utopia which revolves around post-earthquake Seoul, where survivors seek refuge in a standing building. It is directed by Um Tae-hwa, and the cast is headlined by Lee Byung-hun.

Major dates pertaining to submission

Switzerland has submitted writer-director Carmen Jacquier's Thunder which is set in 1900 against the picturesque mountains and the conservative Switzerland. As per the Academy, all submissions need to be done by October 2, 2023. A short list of 15 films will be announced on December 21, 2023, and a final set of nominees will be announced on January 23, 2024. The 96th Academy Awards is slated to take place on March 10, 2024.

