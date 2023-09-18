Rowoon leaves SF9: Charting his journey with the K-pop group

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 18, 2023 | 01:52 pm 2 min read

K-pop idol-turned-actor Rowoon leaves SF9

SF9, the K-pop boy band will be undergoing a transformation as it bid farewell to its lead vocalist, Rowoon. On Monday, FNC Entertainment officially confirmed this development, emphasizing that Rowoon would forever be regarded as the ninth member of SF9, even though he will no longer be actively promoting as part of the group. As Rowoon parts ways with the band, we take a look back at Rowoon's journey with SF9.

But first, read the company statement

Following Rowoon's departure, SF9 will proceed as an eight-member group. The remaining members have renewed their contracts with the company, which has expressed its commitment to supporting the group's future endeavors. In an official statement, FNC expressed, "Rowoon will focus on individual activities including acting. Although the directions of their activities are different, Rowoon, who will remain as the ninth member of SF9, along with the other eight members will cheer each other on..."

Rowoon entered the K-pop scene as FNC's trainee

Kim Seok-woo aka Rowoon entered the K-pop scene as a trainee in FNC's unscripted series, Cheongdam-dong 111. Later, he paved the way for his debut as an integral member of SF9 in October 2016. While initially known for his musical endeavors, Rowoon made a successful segue into the world of acting, marking his debut in School 2017. His portrayal of a student affiliated with a boy band was a brief but remarkable start to his acting career.

Rowoon's acting success and upcoming projects

Ever since making his acting debut in 2017, Rowoon has graced the screens of K-drama enthusiasts with his acting prowess. Notable for his roles in hit series such as About Time (2018), Extraordinary You (2019), and The King's Affection (2021), Rowoon has captured hearts with his performances. Now, he is gearing up for the upcoming The Wedding Battle, slated to premiere on October 30.

Meanwhile, here's everything about the iconic SF9 group

FNC's first dance boy group, SF9 or Sensational Feeling 9, captivated global audiences with their chart-topping tracks like Tear Drop, Now or Never, and Summer Breeze. This dynamic group debuted in October 2016. However, before their official debut, the group performed in Japan in 2015, when it consisted of 11 members. It was in May 2016 that they appeared as NEOZ Dance, taking part in FNC's talent competition, d.o.b (Dance or Band), where they emerged victorious—and were subsequently renamed SF9.

