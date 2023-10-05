How to watch 'Resident Evil' movies in chronological order

Video game-based movie 'Resident Evil' in chronological order

Inspired by popular video games of the same name, the action-packed Resident Evil film series is known for its apocalyptic narrative and is one of the most popular in the genre. Led by Milla Jovovich as Alice, the series features relentless battles against hordes of zombies, mutants, and corporate conspiracies. Check out the chronological order to watch all the seven films in the series.

'Resident Evil' (2002), 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse' (2004)

In Paul WS Anderson's Resident Evil, a lab accident leads to hundreds of scientists being mutated into flesh-eating creatures and supercomputers going out of control. It unfolds as a special military unit fights them. Written by Anderson and directed by Alexander Witt, Apocalypse follows Alice who has to make a way out of the Raccoon City, invaded by zombies, before a nuclear bomb drops.

'Resident Evil: Extinction' (2007), 'Resident Evil: Afterlife' (2010)

The third in the franchise, Resident Evil: Extinction is written by Anderson and directed by Russell Mulcahy. It follows Alice and the survivors from the Raccoon City fight against the wicked Umbrella Corp. While destroying the Corp, Alice unites with survivors trapped in a prison surrounded by zombies in Anderson's Afterlife to escape to the mysterious Arcadia which is apparently safe.

'Resident Evil: Retribution' (2012), 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' (2016)

In Anderson's third directorial, Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice fights to be free from a test facility under the Umbrella Corp. In Anderson's final directorial for the franchise, The Final Chapter, Alice gears up for one last and final fight against the Umbrella Corp. She returns to where it all started and where the Corp has assembled its forces, the Hive in Raccoon City.

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' (2021)

Directed by Johannes Roberts, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a reboot of the iconic film franchise. The film revisits the sinister Raccoon City, following leads Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy as they navigate the zombie-infested town. It aims to capture the dark, survival horror atmosphere of the games and is a nostalgic and intense cinematic experience for fans and newcomers alike.