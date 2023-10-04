'Gran Turismo' to 'Resident Evil': Movies based on video games

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Gran Turismo' to 'Resident Evil': Movies based on video games

By Namrata Ganguly 11:55 am Oct 04, 202311:55 am

Best video game movies to watch

Only recently movies based on video games have started to soar this high. Hollywood has time and again tried its hands at video game adaptations, but never really nailed it. Mostly, because the video games themselves were designed as interactive cinema. However, Hollywood seems to have now cracked the code and is acing these movies. Here are some of the best.

2/6

'Gran Turismo' (2023)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo is a biographical sports drama film that is based on its namesake racing simulation video game series. It narrates the story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a young Gran Turismo player who goes on to become a professional racing driver. The film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Djimon Hounsou, Emelia Hartford, and Josha Stradowski.

3/6

'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise (2020, 2022, - )

Based on the popular video game of the same name, Sonic the Hedgehog is an action-adventure comedy-drama film that follows the titular blue anthropomorphic hedgehog that can run at supersonic speed. In the first installment, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) defeats an evil with the help of a police officer. In the second, Sonic protects the Earth from manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

4/6

'Assassin's Creed' (2016)

The 2016 dystopian sci-fi action film Assassin's Creed, directed by Justin Kurzel, is based on the popular namesake video game franchise. Set in the video game's universe, the film follows Callum "Cal" Lynch (Michael Fassbender) as he investigates his ancestor Aguilar de Nerha's memories and masters various skills before facing the secret Templar society. It also stars Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard.

5/6

'Resident Evil' (2002, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Inspired by the Japanese video game franchise, the Resident Evil film series has six installments- Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. A reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) is also there. Led by Alice (Milla Jovovich), the movies take place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by bioengineered monstrosities.

6/6

'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' (2001, 2003, 2018)

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider film series, inspired by the Tomb Raider video games, stars Angelina Jolie and later Alicia Vikander as the titular character, the iconic archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft. The film series combines action, adventure, and ancient mysteries as Lara embarks on daring expeditions to uncover powerful artifacts. Its sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life was released in 2003.