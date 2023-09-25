Happy birthday, Will Smith: Top-rated IMDb films of the actor

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale Edited by Ramya Patelkhana September 25, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

Will Smith turned 55 today!

Critically and commercially acclaimed star Will Smith is a multi-faceted artist. Be it acting or rapping, he knows his game pretty well. The actor is also a producer and has backed many movies. As he celebrates his 55th birthday on Monday (September 25), we bring you his movies that have the highest rating on IMDb. Take a look!

'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

In the 2006 biographical drama film The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith essayed the lead role of Chris Gardner. The story revolves around a homeless salesman. Directed by Gabriele Muccino, it also featured Smith's son, Jaden Smith, making his debut as a child actor. The real-life father-son duo played the roles of a father and his son in the movie, too. ﻿IMDb rating: 8/10 stars

'Seven Pounds' (2008)

Muccino's 2008 drama Seven Pounds is about a man who changes the lives of seven people. Besides Smith, it also stars Woody Harrelson, Rosario Dawson, and Barry Pepper. Upon its release, the film received negative reviews from critics. However, it went on to become a box-office success after minting $169.7M (gross) against a budget of $54M. IMDb rating: 7.6/10 stars

'Men in Black' (1997)

One of the most popular works in Smith's career is the Men in Black franchise. However, in this film series, Men In Black, the original film released in 1997, is the top-rated project. Led by Tommy Lee Jones and Smith, the sci-fi movie revolves around two agents who are on a quest to save Earth from alien criminals. IMDb rating: 7.3/10 stars

'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott, the 1998 political action thriller Enemy of the State starred Smith and Gene Hackman, among others. It revolves around a group of corrupt agents conspiring to eliminate a congressman while a lawyer accidentally receives evidence of a politically motivated crime. The film was a commercial and critical success. IMDb rating: 7.3/10 stars

