Salman praises Aamir's daughter Ira Khan on Instagram

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Salman praises Aamir's daughter Ira Khan on Instagram

By Aikantik Bag 01:01 pm Oct 05, 202301:01 pm

Salman Khan praises Ira Khan's take on emotional hygiene

Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Aamir Khan share a long-lasting friendship and mutual admiration. Recently, Salman took to Instagram to express his appreciation for Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, and her insights on emotional hygiene. The 26-year-old was also lauded by netizens for her mature outlook on mental health and well-being.

2/3

Salman's heartfelt note for Ira

Ira is the founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to mental health and well-being. A recent video posted on the Foundation's Instagram talked about the significance of emotional hygiene. Salman reposted the video on his Story and lauded Ira's journey. He wrote, "Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samajhdaar bhi...Loved it...god bless u beta..(It's wondrous that the kids have grown up to be so strong and intelligent too)."

3/3

Salman and Aamir's bromance goes way back in time

Salman and Aamir have always been great friends. They collaborated on the classic Bollywood movie Andaaz Apna Apna. Their friendship has deepened over time, with Aamir even crediting Salman for helping him through a tough phase in his life. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Aamir shared how Salman entered his life when he was at his lowest after going through a divorce. Their genuine friendship has only grown stronger since then.