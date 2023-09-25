Liked 'Red, White & Royal Blue'? Watch these similar movies

Entertainment

Liked 'Red, White & Royal Blue'? Watch these similar movies

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 25, 2023 | 06:45 pm 2 min read

LGBTQ+ romantic movies like 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Amazon Prime Video gave us a fresh love story with Red, White & Royal Blue and the hopeless romantics have been melting ever since. It's the secret romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the US, and Prince Henry of Wales. Are you also in the hangover and craving more of such LGBTQ+ rom-coms? Look no more, we've got you a list.

'Handsome Devil' (2016)

If you loved Nicholas Galitzine playing Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue, then another film starring him is Handsome Devil. He plays Conor, a star rugby player. It revolves around the unlikely friendship between two students at an Irish boarding school. Conor and a sensitive outcast named Fergus, bond over their shared love of music and a secret they both have.

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

With stunning cinematography and brilliant performances from Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name is one of the best coming-of-age tales that capture the beauty and complexity of first love. It deals with love, desire, self-discovery, and heartbreak. Set in 1980s Italy, it follows the passionate summer romance between 17-year-old Elio and 24-year-old Oliver and their eventual parting.

'Love, Simon' (2018)

Directed by Greg Berlanti, Love, Simon is based on Becky Albertalli's novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. The film follows the life of Simon Spier, a high school student who's yet to come out as gay. As he navigates the ups and downs of teenage life and a secret online romance, Spier struggles with self-acceptance and the fear of revealing his identity.

'The Thing About Harry' (2020)

Peter Paige's The Thing About Harry centers on the unexpected reunion of high school enemies, Sam Basilli (Jake Borelli) and Harry Turpin (Niko Terho). Forced to embark on a road trip together, they confront their past and form an unlikely bond. Just like Red, White & Royal Blue, it uses the classic trope of enemies turning friends and then into lovers.

'Bros' (2022)

Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, Bros is directed by Nicholas Stollar. It stars Luke Macfarlane and Eichner as Aaron Shephard and Bobby Lieber, two commitment-phobic 40-something gay men. The film unfolds what happens when a hot yet boring closed-off gay man falls in love with a flamboyant openly gay man.

Share this timeline