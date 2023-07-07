Entertainment

Kharaj Mukhopadhyay's birthday special: His nuanced roles you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 07, 2023 | 09:40 am 2 min read

Happy birthday Kharaj Mukhopadhyay!

Kharaj Mukhopadhyay, one of the most renowned Bengali actors, turned 60 on Friday (July 7). Comedy seems to be a difficult genre, but Mukhopadhyay seems to have cracked the code! Not just Bengali, but he has won hearts with his roles in Hindi and English films like Kahaani, The Namesake, Parineeta, and Laga Chunari Mein Daag. Here are five roles that you cannot miss.

'Bela Seshe,' 'Belashuru'

Directed and produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Bela Seshe and Belashuru star legendary late actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta in the lead. Mukhopadhyay plays the role of their son-in-law, married to Aparajita Auddy, in the films. He hits the sweetest spot with his acting and his perfect comic timing, in these two family drama films released in 2015 and 2022.

'Haami'

Mukhopadhyay plays the role of a local councilor and one of the lead child character Ajatshotru's father in the 2018 film Haami. Despite a supporting role, he was the icing on the cake in this comedy film directed by the duo of Roy and Mukherjee. The film revolves around little school kids whose innocent kiss turns into a major scandal.

'Patalghar'

Based on Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay's story of the same name, the 2003 Bengali film Patalghar is a science fiction film starring Chatterjee in the lead. The film follows the discovery of a 150-year-old diary of scientist Aghor Sen who claimed to have invented a unique gun. Mukhopadhyay plays the role of Subuddhi, Kartik's uncle. Kartik is the legal heir of Sen's laboratory.

'Bhooter Bhabishyat'

Bhooter Bhabishyat, the hit 2012 Bengali horror comedy film directed by Anik Dutta, is about a group of ghosts trying to save their resting place, an old mansion, from being broken down by promoters. Mukhopadhyay as "P'od P'odhan" aka Pramod Pradhan is one of the most memorable characters from the film. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, among others.

'Habu Chandra Raja Gobu Chandra Montri'

The 2021 Bengali fantasy comedy Habu Chandra Raja Gobu Chandra Montri directed by Aniket Chattopadhyay is based on stories by Dakshinaranjan Mitra Majumder. Mukhopadhyay plays the role of Montri Gobu Chondra along with Saswata Chatterjee as Raja Hobu Chondro and Arpita Chatterjee as the queen. It revolves around the king and queen of Bombagarh where everyone was happy until the entry of Montri (minister).

