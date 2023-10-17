Box office collection: 'Jawan' experiences drastic drop on 6th Monday

Box office collection: 'Jawan' experiences drastic drop on 6th Monday

'Jawan' box office collection

Jawan has been a box office phenomenon and currently, Shah Rukh Khan is the one with the Midas touch! The action thriller has been super successful at the box office and is currently marching toward the Rs. 1,200 crore mark globally. The Atlee directorial is raking in quite well on weekends but it is currently seeking stability on weekdays.

Slowing down amid steep competition

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 636.31 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics too. It is pitted against Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 at the box office. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others.

